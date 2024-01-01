US dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert USD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
39,838.70 mru

1.000 USD = 39.84 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 USD39.83870 MRU
5 USD199.19350 MRU
10 USD398.38700 MRU
20 USD796.77400 MRU
50 USD1,991.93500 MRU
100 USD3,983.87000 MRU
250 USD9,959.67500 MRU
500 USD19,919.35000 MRU
1000 USD39,838.70000 MRU
2000 USD79,677.40000 MRU
5000 USD199,193.50000 MRU
10000 USD398,387.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / US Dollar
1 MRU0.02510 USD
5 MRU0.12551 USD
10 MRU0.25101 USD
20 MRU0.50203 USD
50 MRU1.25507 USD
100 MRU2.51013 USD
250 MRU6.27533 USD
500 MRU12.55065 USD
1000 MRU25.10130 USD
2000 MRU50.20260 USD
5000 MRU125.50650 USD
10000 MRU251.01300 USD