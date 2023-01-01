US dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert USD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
39869.50 mru

1.00000 USD = 39.86950 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87361.084990.29951.494121.678630.963818.7879
1 GBP1.1446911.2419103.3671.710341.921551.1032521.5067
1 USD0.921750.805218183.2331.37721.547270.888417.3176
1 INR0.01107430.009674260.012014510.01654630.01858960.01067370.208062

How to convert US dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 USD39.86950 MRU
5 USD199.34750 MRU
10 USD398.69500 MRU
20 USD797.39000 MRU
50 USD1993.47500 MRU
100 USD3986.95000 MRU
250 USD9967.37500 MRU
500 USD19934.75000 MRU
1000 USD39869.50000 MRU
2000 USD79739.00000 MRU
5000 USD199347.50000 MRU
10000 USD398695.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / US Dollar
1 MRU0.02508 USD
5 MRU0.12541 USD
10 MRU0.25082 USD
20 MRU0.50164 USD
50 MRU1.25409 USD
100 MRU2.50818 USD
250 MRU6.27045 USD
500 MRU12.54090 USD
1000 MRU25.08180 USD
2000 MRU50.16360 USD
5000 MRU125.40900 USD
10000 MRU250.81800 USD