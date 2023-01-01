Indian rupees to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

10000 inr
4798.80 mru

1.00000 INR = 0.47988 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
How to convert Indian rupees to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 INR0.47988 MRU
5 INR2.39940 MRU
10 INR4.79880 MRU
20 INR9.59760 MRU
50 INR23.99400 MRU
100 INR47.98800 MRU
250 INR119.97000 MRU
500 INR239.94000 MRU
1000 INR479.88000 MRU
2000 INR959.76000 MRU
5000 INR2399.40000 MRU
10000 INR4798.80000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Indian Rupee
1 MRU2.08385 INR
5 MRU10.41925 INR
10 MRU20.83850 INR
20 MRU41.67700 INR
50 MRU104.19250 INR
100 MRU208.38500 INR
250 MRU520.96250 INR
500 MRU1041.92500 INR
1000 MRU2083.85000 INR
2000 MRU4167.70000 INR
5000 MRU10419.25000 INR
10000 MRU20838.50000 INR