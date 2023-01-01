Brazilian reais to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BRL to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
8,013.24 mru

1.00000 BRL = 8.01324 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BRL8.01324 MRU
5 BRL40.06620 MRU
10 BRL80.13240 MRU
20 BRL160.26480 MRU
50 BRL400.66200 MRU
100 BRL801.32400 MRU
250 BRL2003.31000 MRU
500 BRL4006.62000 MRU
1000 BRL8013.24000 MRU
2000 BRL16026.48000 MRU
5000 BRL40066.20000 MRU
10000 BRL80132.40000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Brazilian Real
1 MRU0.12479 BRL
5 MRU0.62396 BRL
10 MRU1.24793 BRL
20 MRU2.49586 BRL
50 MRU6.23965 BRL
100 MRU12.47930 BRL
250 MRU31.19825 BRL
500 MRU62.39650 BRL
1000 MRU124.79300 BRL
2000 MRU249.58600 BRL
5000 MRU623.96500 BRL
10000 MRU1247.93000 BRL