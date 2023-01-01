1 Brazilian real to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert BRL to MRU at the real exchange rate

1 brl
8.08 mru

1.00000 BRL = 8.07588 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:00
How to convert Brazilian reais to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BRL8.07588 MRU
5 BRL40.37940 MRU
10 BRL80.75880 MRU
20 BRL161.51760 MRU
50 BRL403.79400 MRU
100 BRL807.58800 MRU
250 BRL2018.97000 MRU
500 BRL4037.94000 MRU
1000 BRL8075.88000 MRU
2000 BRL16151.76000 MRU
5000 BRL40379.40000 MRU
10000 BRL80758.80000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Brazilian Real
1 MRU0.12383 BRL
5 MRU0.61913 BRL
10 MRU1.23825 BRL
20 MRU2.47650 BRL
50 MRU6.19125 BRL
100 MRU12.38250 BRL
250 MRU30.95625 BRL
500 MRU61.91250 BRL
1000 MRU123.82500 BRL
2000 MRU247.65000 BRL
5000 MRU619.12500 BRL
10000 MRU1238.25000 BRL