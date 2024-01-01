Romanian leus to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert RON to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
8,468.45 mru

L1.000 RON = UM8.468 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3671.4980.7891.3560.89683.608
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.376
1 CAD0.7320.68511.0960.5780.9920.65661.184
1 AUD0.6680.6240.91210.5270.9050.59855.812

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RON8.46845 MRU
5 RON42.34225 MRU
10 RON84.68450 MRU
20 RON169.36900 MRU
50 RON423.42250 MRU
100 RON846.84500 MRU
250 RON2,117.11250 MRU
500 RON4,234.22500 MRU
1000 RON8,468.45000 MRU
2000 RON16,936.90000 MRU
5000 RON42,342.25000 MRU
10000 RON84,684.50000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Romanian Leu
1 MRU0.11809 RON
5 MRU0.59043 RON
10 MRU1.18085 RON
20 MRU2.36170 RON
50 MRU5.90425 RON
100 MRU11.80850 RON
250 MRU29.52125 RON
500 MRU59.04250 RON
1000 MRU118.08500 RON
2000 MRU236.17000 RON
5000 MRU590.42500 RON
10000 MRU1,180.85000 RON