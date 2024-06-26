Romanian leu to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 8.468 today, reflecting a 0.185% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.163% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 8.496 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 8.412 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.319% increase in value.