5 Romanian leus to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert RON to MRU at the real exchange rate

5 ron
43.60 mru

1.00000 RON = 8.72061 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Romanian leus to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RON8.72061 MRU
5 RON43.60305 MRU
10 RON87.20610 MRU
20 RON174.41220 MRU
50 RON436.03050 MRU
100 RON872.06100 MRU
250 RON2180.15250 MRU
500 RON4360.30500 MRU
1000 RON8720.61000 MRU
2000 RON17441.22000 MRU
5000 RON43603.05000 MRU
10000 RON87206.10000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Romanian Leu
1 MRU0.11467 RON
5 MRU0.57335 RON
10 MRU1.14671 RON
20 MRU2.29342 RON
50 MRU5.73355 RON
100 MRU11.46710 RON
250 MRU28.66775 RON
500 MRU57.33550 RON
1000 MRU114.67100 RON
2000 MRU229.34200 RON
5000 MRU573.35500 RON
10000 MRU1146.71000 RON