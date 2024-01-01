Polish zloty to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert PLN to MRU at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = UM9.874 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24
PLN to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MRU
1 PLN to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.409910.4168
Low9.87369.8736
Average10.115710.1752
Change-5.15%-1.88%
1 PLN to MRU stats

The performance of PLN to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4099 and a 30 day low of 9.8736. This means the 30 day average was 10.1157. The change for PLN to MRU was -5.15.

The performance of PLN to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4168 and a 90 day low of 9.8736. This means the 90 day average was 10.1752. The change for PLN to MRU was -1.88.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PLN9.87355 MRU
5 PLN49.36775 MRU
10 PLN98.73550 MRU
20 PLN197.47100 MRU
50 PLN493.67750 MRU
100 PLN987.35500 MRU
250 PLN2,468.38750 MRU
500 PLN4,936.77500 MRU
1000 PLN9,873.55000 MRU
2000 PLN19,747.10000 MRU
5000 PLN49,367.75000 MRU
10000 PLN98,735.50000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Polish Zloty
1 MRU0.10128 PLN
5 MRU0.50641 PLN
10 MRU1.01281 PLN
20 MRU2.02562 PLN
50 MRU5.06405 PLN
100 MRU10.12810 PLN
250 MRU25.32025 PLN
500 MRU50.64050 PLN
1000 MRU101.28100 PLN
2000 MRU202.56200 PLN
5000 MRU506.40500 PLN
10000 MRU1,012.81000 PLN