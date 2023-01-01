Bulgarian levs to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BGN to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
21,569.80 mru

1.00000 BGN = 21.56980 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BGN21.56980 MRU
5 BGN107.84900 MRU
10 BGN215.69800 MRU
20 BGN431.39600 MRU
50 BGN1078.49000 MRU
100 BGN2156.98000 MRU
250 BGN5392.45000 MRU
500 BGN10784.90000 MRU
1000 BGN21569.80000 MRU
2000 BGN43139.60000 MRU
5000 BGN107849.00000 MRU
10000 BGN215698.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bulgarian Lev
1 MRU0.04636 BGN
5 MRU0.23181 BGN
10 MRU0.46361 BGN
20 MRU0.92722 BGN
50 MRU2.31806 BGN
100 MRU4.63611 BGN
250 MRU11.59028 BGN
500 MRU23.18055 BGN
1000 MRU46.36110 BGN
2000 MRU92.72220 BGN
5000 MRU231.80550 BGN
10000 MRU463.61100 BGN