20 bgn
443.05 mru

1.00000 BGN = 22.15270 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BGN22.15270 MRU
5 BGN110.76350 MRU
10 BGN221.52700 MRU
20 BGN443.05400 MRU
50 BGN1107.63500 MRU
100 BGN2215.27000 MRU
250 BGN5538.17500 MRU
500 BGN11076.35000 MRU
1000 BGN22152.70000 MRU
2000 BGN44305.40000 MRU
5000 BGN110763.50000 MRU
10000 BGN221527.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bulgarian Lev
1 MRU0.04514 BGN
5 MRU0.22571 BGN
10 MRU0.45141 BGN
20 MRU0.90283 BGN
50 MRU2.25707 BGN
100 MRU4.51413 BGN
250 MRU11.28533 BGN
500 MRU22.57065 BGN
1000 MRU45.14130 BGN
2000 MRU90.28260 BGN
5000 MRU225.70650 BGN
10000 MRU451.41300 BGN