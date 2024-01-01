20 Bulgarian levs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert BGN to MRU at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
442.91 mru

лв1.000 BGN = UM22.15 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.174122.1741
Low21.876621.4642
Average22.033721.8607
Change1.06%1.11%
1 BGN to MRU stats

The performance of BGN to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.1741 and a 30 day low of 21.8766. This means the 30 day average was 22.0337. The change for BGN to MRU was 1.06.

The performance of BGN to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.1741 and a 90 day low of 21.4642. This means the 90 day average was 21.8607. The change for BGN to MRU was 1.11.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BGN22.14550 MRU
5 BGN110.72750 MRU
10 BGN221.45500 MRU
20 BGN442.91000 MRU
50 BGN1,107.27500 MRU
100 BGN2,214.55000 MRU
250 BGN5,536.37500 MRU
500 BGN11,072.75000 MRU
1000 BGN22,145.50000 MRU
2000 BGN44,291.00000 MRU
5000 BGN110,727.50000 MRU
10000 BGN221,455.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bulgarian Lev
1 MRU0.04516 BGN
5 MRU0.22578 BGN
10 MRU0.45156 BGN
20 MRU0.90312 BGN
50 MRU2.25780 BGN
100 MRU4.51560 BGN
250 MRU11.28900 BGN
500 MRU22.57800 BGN
1000 MRU45.15600 BGN
2000 MRU90.31200 BGN
5000 MRU225.78000 BGN
10000 MRU451.56000 BGN