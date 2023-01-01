1 Mauritanian ouguiya to Bulgarian levs

Convert MRU to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 mru
0.05 bgn

1.00000 MRU = 0.04531 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bulgarian Lev
1 MRU0.04531 BGN
5 MRU0.22655 BGN
10 MRU0.45310 BGN
20 MRU0.90620 BGN
50 MRU2.26550 BGN
100 MRU4.53100 BGN
250 MRU11.32750 BGN
500 MRU22.65500 BGN
1000 MRU45.31000 BGN
2000 MRU90.62000 BGN
5000 MRU226.55000 BGN
10000 MRU453.10000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BGN22.07020 MRU
5 BGN110.35100 MRU
10 BGN220.70200 MRU
20 BGN441.40400 MRU
50 BGN1103.51000 MRU
100 BGN2207.02000 MRU
250 BGN5517.55000 MRU
500 BGN11035.10000 MRU
1000 BGN22070.20000 MRU
2000 BGN44140.40000 MRU
5000 BGN110351.00000 MRU
10000 BGN220702.00000 MRU