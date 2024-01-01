Singapore dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert SGD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
30,373.80 mru

S$1.000 SGD = UM30.37 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:22
SGD to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MRU
1 SGD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.510830.5108
Low29.838328.9547
Average30.182829.5840
Change1.50%4.37%
1 SGD to MRU stats

The performance of SGD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.5108 and a 30 day low of 29.8383. This means the 30 day average was 30.1828. The change for SGD to MRU was 1.50.

The performance of SGD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.5108 and a 90 day low of 28.9547. This means the 90 day average was 29.5840. The change for SGD to MRU was 4.37.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.957.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,154.311.6460.84392.7617.8694.828
1 AUD0.67110,424.30.60810.51256.3684.7822.934

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SGD30.37380 MRU
5 SGD151.86900 MRU
10 SGD303.73800 MRU
20 SGD607.47600 MRU
50 SGD1,518.69000 MRU
100 SGD3,037.38000 MRU
250 SGD7,593.45000 MRU
500 SGD15,186.90000 MRU
1000 SGD30,373.80000 MRU
2000 SGD60,747.60000 MRU
5000 SGD151,869.00000 MRU
10000 SGD303,738.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Singapore Dollar
1 MRU0.03292 SGD
5 MRU0.16462 SGD
10 MRU0.32923 SGD
20 MRU0.65846 SGD
50 MRU1.64615 SGD
100 MRU3.29231 SGD
250 MRU8.23078 SGD
500 MRU16.46155 SGD
1000 MRU32.92310 SGD
2000 MRU65.84620 SGD
5000 MRU164.61550 SGD
10000 MRU329.23100 SGD