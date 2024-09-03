Singapore dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 30.374 today, reflecting a 0.295% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.279% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 30.499 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 30.232 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.386% increase in value.