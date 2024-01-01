Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert CNY to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
5,531 mru

1.000 CNY = 5.531 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CNY5.53100 MRU
5 CNY27.65500 MRU
10 CNY55.31000 MRU
20 CNY110.62000 MRU
50 CNY276.55000 MRU
100 CNY553.10000 MRU
250 CNY1,382.75000 MRU
500 CNY2,765.50000 MRU
1000 CNY5,531.00000 MRU
2000 CNY11,062.00000 MRU
5000 CNY27,655.00000 MRU
10000 CNY55,310.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MRU0.18080 CNY
5 MRU0.90399 CNY
10 MRU1.80799 CNY
20 MRU3.61598 CNY
50 MRU9.03995 CNY
100 MRU18.07990 CNY
250 MRU45.19975 CNY
500 MRU90.39950 CNY
1000 MRU180.79900 CNY
2000 MRU361.59800 CNY
5000 MRU903.99500 CNY
10000 MRU1,807.99000 CNY