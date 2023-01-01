250 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MRU to CNY at the real exchange rate

250 mru
45.01 cny

1.00000 MRU = 0.18003 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MRU0.18003 CNY
5 MRU0.90013 CNY
10 MRU1.80027 CNY
20 MRU3.60054 CNY
50 MRU9.00135 CNY
100 MRU18.00270 CNY
250 MRU45.00675 CNY
500 MRU90.01350 CNY
1000 MRU180.02700 CNY
2000 MRU360.05400 CNY
5000 MRU900.13500 CNY
10000 MRU1800.27000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CNY5.55471 MRU
5 CNY27.77355 MRU
10 CNY55.54710 MRU
20 CNY111.09420 MRU
50 CNY277.73550 MRU
100 CNY555.47100 MRU
250 CNY1388.67750 MRU
500 CNY2777.35500 MRU
1000 CNY5554.71000 MRU
2000 CNY11109.42000 MRU
5000 CNY27773.55000 MRU
10000 CNY55547.10000 MRU