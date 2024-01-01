Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert CNY to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
5,533.55 mru

¥1.000 CNY = UM5.534 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
CNY to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.53365.5336
Low5.42445.4002
Average5.45395.4511
Change1.59%1.04%
1 CNY to MRU stats

The performance of CNY to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5336 and a 30 day low of 5.4244. This means the 30 day average was 5.4539. The change for CNY to MRU was 1.59.

The performance of CNY to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5336 and a 90 day low of 5.4002. This means the 90 day average was 5.4511. The change for CNY to MRU was 1.04.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CNY5.53355 MRU
5 CNY27.66775 MRU
10 CNY55.33550 MRU
20 CNY110.67100 MRU
50 CNY276.67750 MRU
100 CNY553.35500 MRU
250 CNY1,383.38750 MRU
500 CNY2,766.77500 MRU
1000 CNY5,533.55000 MRU
2000 CNY11,067.10000 MRU
5000 CNY27,667.75000 MRU
10000 CNY55,335.50000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MRU0.18072 CNY
5 MRU0.90358 CNY
10 MRU1.80716 CNY
20 MRU3.61432 CNY
50 MRU9.03580 CNY
100 MRU18.07160 CNY
250 MRU45.17900 CNY
500 MRU90.35800 CNY
1000 MRU180.71600 CNY
2000 MRU361.43200 CNY
5000 MRU903.58000 CNY
10000 MRU1,807.16000 CNY