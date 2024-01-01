1 Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert CNY to MRU at the real exchange rate

1 cny
5.55 mru

1.00000 CNY = 5.55320 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CNY5.55320 MRU
5 CNY27.76600 MRU
10 CNY55.53200 MRU
20 CNY111.06400 MRU
50 CNY277.66000 MRU
100 CNY555.32000 MRU
250 CNY1388.30000 MRU
500 CNY2776.60000 MRU
1000 CNY5553.20000 MRU
2000 CNY11106.40000 MRU
5000 CNY27766.00000 MRU
10000 CNY55532.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MRU0.18008 CNY
5 MRU0.90038 CNY
10 MRU1.80076 CNY
20 MRU3.60152 CNY
50 MRU9.00380 CNY
100 MRU18.00760 CNY
250 MRU45.01900 CNY
500 MRU90.03800 CNY
1000 MRU180.07600 CNY
2000 MRU360.15200 CNY
5000 MRU900.38000 CNY
10000 MRU1800.76000 CNY