Hong Kong dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert HKD to MRU at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = UM5.110 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:04
HKD to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we'll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you'll never miss out on the latest news.

MRU
1 HKD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.13015.1301
Low5.09015.0743
Average5.11335.0978
Change0.39%0.61%
1 HKD to MRU stats

The performance of HKD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1301 and a 30 day low of 5.0901. This means the 30 day average was 5.1133. The change for HKD to MRU was 0.39.

The performance of HKD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1301 and a 90 day low of 5.0743. This means the 90 day average was 5.0978. The change for HKD to MRU was 0.61.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.341.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.2699.19211.7011.9471.2011.772107.107
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.963

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
100 HKD510.99000 MRU
200 HKD1,021.98000 MRU
300 HKD1,532.97000 MRU
500 HKD2,554.95000 MRU
1000 HKD5,109.90000 MRU
2000 HKD10,219.80000 MRU
2500 HKD12,774.75000 MRU
3000 HKD15,329.70000 MRU
4000 HKD20,439.60000 MRU
5000 HKD25,549.50000 MRU
10000 HKD51,099.00000 MRU
20000 HKD102,198.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MRU0.19570 HKD
5 MRU0.97849 HKD
10 MRU1.95698 HKD
20 MRU3.91396 HKD
50 MRU9.78490 HKD
100 MRU19.56980 HKD
250 MRU48.92450 HKD
500 MRU97.84900 HKD
1000 MRU195.69800 HKD
2000 MRU391.39600 HKD
5000 MRU978.49000 HKD
10000 MRU1,956.98000 HKD