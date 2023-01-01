5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hong Kong dollars
Convert MRU to HKD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|100 HKD
|490.27400 MRU
|200 HKD
|980.54800 MRU
|300 HKD
|1470.82200 MRU
|500 HKD
|2451.37000 MRU
|1000 HKD
|4902.74000 MRU
|2000 HKD
|9805.48000 MRU
|2500 HKD
|12256.85000 MRU
|3000 HKD
|14708.22000 MRU
|4000 HKD
|19610.96000 MRU
|5000 HKD
|24513.70000 MRU
|10000 HKD
|49027.40000 MRU
|20000 HKD
|98054.80000 MRU