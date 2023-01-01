100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hong Kong dollars

Convert MRU to HKD at the real exchange rate

100 mru
20.40 hkd

1.00000 MRU = 0.20397 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MRU0.20397 HKD
5 MRU1.01983 HKD
10 MRU2.03966 HKD
20 MRU4.07932 HKD
50 MRU10.19830 HKD
100 MRU20.39660 HKD
250 MRU50.99150 HKD
500 MRU101.98300 HKD
1000 MRU203.96600 HKD
2000 MRU407.93200 HKD
5000 MRU1019.83000 HKD
10000 MRU2039.66000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
100 HKD490.27700 MRU
200 HKD980.55400 MRU
300 HKD1470.83100 MRU
500 HKD2451.38500 MRU
1000 HKD4902.77000 MRU
2000 HKD9805.54000 MRU
2500 HKD12256.92500 MRU
3000 HKD14708.31000 MRU
4000 HKD19611.08000 MRU
5000 HKD24513.85000 MRU
10000 HKD49027.70000 MRU
20000 HKD98055.40000 MRU