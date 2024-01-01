Turkish liras to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert TRY to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,194.29 mru

TL1.000 TRY = UM1.194 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.20811.2359
Low1.19401.1902
Average1.20001.2112
Change-1.14%-3.18%
View full history

1 TRY to MRU stats

The performance of TRY to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2081 and a 30 day low of 1.1940. This means the 30 day average was 1.2000. The change for TRY to MRU was -1.14.

The performance of TRY to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2359 and a 90 day low of 1.1902. This means the 90 day average was 1.2112. The change for TRY to MRU was -3.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.721.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3381.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0521.7754.69762.262
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TRY1.19429 MRU
5 TRY5.97145 MRU
10 TRY11.94290 MRU
20 TRY23.88580 MRU
50 TRY59.71450 MRU
100 TRY119.42900 MRU
250 TRY298.57250 MRU
500 TRY597.14500 MRU
1000 TRY1,194.29000 MRU
2000 TRY2,388.58000 MRU
5000 TRY5,971.45000 MRU
10000 TRY11,942.90000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Turkish Lira
1 MRU0.83732 TRY
5 MRU4.18659 TRY
10 MRU8.37318 TRY
20 MRU16.74636 TRY
50 MRU41.86590 TRY
100 MRU83.73180 TRY
250 MRU209.32950 TRY
500 MRU418.65900 TRY
1000 MRU837.31800 TRY
2000 MRU1,674.63600 TRY
5000 MRU4,186.59000 TRY
10000 MRU8,373.18000 TRY