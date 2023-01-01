250 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Turkish liras

Convert MRU to TRY at the real exchange rate

250 mru
179.47 try

1.00000 MRU = 0.71790 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.0470587.14341.435611.660670.964718.8737
1GBP1.153611.20785100.5261.656081.91571.1128821.7722
1USD0.955050.827917183.22751.37111.586040.9213518.0256
1INR0.01147530.009947640.012015310.01647410.01905670.01107030.216582

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Turkish Lira
1 MRU0.71790 TRY
5 MRU3.58948 TRY
10 MRU7.17896 TRY
20 MRU14.35792 TRY
50 MRU35.89480 TRY
100 MRU71.78960 TRY
250 MRU179.47400 TRY
500 MRU358.94800 TRY
1000 MRU717.89600 TRY
2000 MRU1435.79200 TRY
5000 MRU3589.48000 TRY
10000 MRU7178.96000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TRY1.39296 MRU
5 TRY6.96480 MRU
10 TRY13.92960 MRU
20 TRY27.85920 MRU
50 TRY69.64800 MRU
100 TRY139.29600 MRU
250 TRY348.24000 MRU
500 TRY696.48000 MRU
1000 TRY1392.96000 MRU
2000 TRY2785.92000 MRU
5000 TRY6964.80000 MRU
10000 TRY13929.60000 MRU