250 Turkish liras to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert TRY to MRU at the real exchange rate

250 try
347.86 mru

1.00000 TRY = 1.39142 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45 UTC
TRY to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TRY1.39142 MRU
5 TRY6.95710 MRU
10 TRY13.91420 MRU
20 TRY27.82840 MRU
50 TRY69.57100 MRU
100 TRY139.14200 MRU
250 TRY347.85500 MRU
500 TRY695.71000 MRU
1000 TRY1391.42000 MRU
2000 TRY2782.84000 MRU
5000 TRY6957.10000 MRU
10000 TRY13914.20000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Turkish Lira
1 MRU0.71869 TRY
5 MRU3.59346 TRY
10 MRU7.18692 TRY
20 MRU14.37384 TRY
50 MRU35.93460 TRY
100 MRU71.86920 TRY
250 MRU179.67300 TRY
500 MRU359.34600 TRY
1000 MRU718.69200 TRY
2000 MRU1437.38400 TRY
5000 MRU3593.46000 TRY
10000 MRU7186.92000 TRY