500 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Turkish liras

Convert MRU to TRY at the real exchange rate

500 mru
358.96 try

1.00000 MRU = 0.71792 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:29 UTC
MRU to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.04787.13921.435441.660590.9646518.8728
1GBP1.1536711.20785100.5261.655961.91571.1128921.7722
1USD0.95510.827917183.22751.3711.586040.9213518.0256
1INR0.01147590.009947640.012015310.01647290.01905670.01107030.216582

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Turkish Lira
1 MRU0.71792 TRY
5 MRU3.58959 TRY
10 MRU7.17917 TRY
20 MRU14.35834 TRY
50 MRU35.89585 TRY
100 MRU71.79170 TRY
250 MRU179.47925 TRY
500 MRU358.95850 TRY
1000 MRU717.91700 TRY
2000 MRU1435.83400 TRY
5000 MRU3589.58500 TRY
10000 MRU7179.17000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TRY1.39292 MRU
5 TRY6.96460 MRU
10 TRY13.92920 MRU
20 TRY27.85840 MRU
50 TRY69.64600 MRU
100 TRY139.29200 MRU
250 TRY348.23000 MRU
500 TRY696.46000 MRU
1000 TRY1392.92000 MRU
2000 TRY2785.84000 MRU
5000 TRY6964.60000 MRU
10000 TRY13929.20000 MRU