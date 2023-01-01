1 thousand Turkish liras to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert TRY to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 try
1391.65 mru

1.00000 TRY = 1.39165 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44 UTC
TRY to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TRY1.39165 MRU
5 TRY6.95825 MRU
10 TRY13.91650 MRU
20 TRY27.83300 MRU
50 TRY69.58250 MRU
100 TRY139.16500 MRU
250 TRY347.91250 MRU
500 TRY695.82500 MRU
1000 TRY1391.65000 MRU
2000 TRY2783.30000 MRU
5000 TRY6958.25000 MRU
10000 TRY13916.50000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Turkish Lira
1 MRU0.71857 TRY
5 MRU3.59286 TRY
10 MRU7.18572 TRY
20 MRU14.37144 TRY
50 MRU35.92860 TRY
100 MRU71.85720 TRY
250 MRU179.64300 TRY
500 MRU359.28600 TRY
1000 MRU718.57200 TRY
2000 MRU1437.14400 TRY
5000 MRU3592.86000 TRY
10000 MRU7185.72000 TRY