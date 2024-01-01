US dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert USD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
39,672.50 mru

$1.000 USD = UM39.67 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
USD to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High39.672539.9111
Low39.426239.2019
Average39.578939.5157
Change0.21%0.04%
1 USD to MRU stats

The performance of USD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.6725 and a 30 day low of 39.4262. This means the 30 day average was 39.5789. The change for USD to MRU was 0.21.

The performance of USD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.9111 and a 90 day low of 39.2019. This means the 90 day average was 39.5157. The change for USD to MRU was 0.04.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 USD39.67250 MRU
5 USD198.36250 MRU
10 USD396.72500 MRU
20 USD793.45000 MRU
50 USD1,983.62500 MRU
100 USD3,967.25000 MRU
250 USD9,918.12500 MRU
500 USD19,836.25000 MRU
1000 USD39,672.50000 MRU
2000 USD79,345.00000 MRU
5000 USD198,362.50000 MRU
10000 USD396,725.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / US Dollar
1 MRU0.02521 USD
5 MRU0.12603 USD
10 MRU0.25206 USD
20 MRU0.50413 USD
50 MRU1.26032 USD
100 MRU2.52064 USD
250 MRU6.30160 USD
500 MRU12.60320 USD
1000 MRU25.20640 USD
2000 MRU50.41280 USD
5000 MRU126.03200 USD
10000 MRU252.06400 USD