US dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 39.673 today, reflecting a -0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.129% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 39.685 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 39.572 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.208% increase in value.