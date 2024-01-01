Malaysian ringgits to Mauritanian ouguiyas today
Convert MYR to MRU at the real exchange rate
|1 MYR to MRU
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|8.8318
|8.8318
|Low
|8.3725
|8.3062
|Average
|8.4995
|8.4217
|Change
|5.49%
|5.23%
1 MYR to MRU stats
The performance of MYR to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8318 and a 30 day low of 8.3725. This means the 30 day average was 8.4995. The change for MYR to MRU was 5.49.
The performance of MYR to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8318 and a 90 day low of 8.3062. This means the 90 day average was 8.4217. The change for MYR to MRU was 5.23.
|Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 MYR
|8.83181 MRU
|5 MYR
|44.15905 MRU
|10 MYR
|88.31810 MRU
|20 MYR
|176.63620 MRU
|50 MYR
|441.59050 MRU
|100 MYR
|883.18100 MRU
|250 MYR
|2,207.95250 MRU
|500 MYR
|4,415.90500 MRU
|1000 MYR
|8,831.81000 MRU
|2000 MYR
|17,663.62000 MRU
|5000 MYR
|44,159.05000 MRU
|10000 MYR
|88,318.10000 MRU