Malaysian ringgits to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert MYR to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
8,831.81 mru

RM1.000 MYR = UM8.832 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.83188.8318
Low8.37258.3062
Average8.49958.4217
Change5.49%5.23%
1 MYR to MRU stats

The performance of MYR to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8318 and a 30 day low of 8.3725. This means the 30 day average was 8.4995. The change for MYR to MRU was 5.49.

The performance of MYR to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8318 and a 90 day low of 8.3062. This means the 90 day average was 8.4217. The change for MYR to MRU was 5.23.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MYR8.83181 MRU
5 MYR44.15905 MRU
10 MYR88.31810 MRU
20 MYR176.63620 MRU
50 MYR441.59050 MRU
100 MYR883.18100 MRU
250 MYR2,207.95250 MRU
500 MYR4,415.90500 MRU
1000 MYR8,831.81000 MRU
2000 MYR17,663.62000 MRU
5000 MYR44,159.05000 MRU
10000 MYR88,318.10000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MRU0.11323 MYR
5 MRU0.56613 MYR
10 MRU1.13227 MYR
20 MRU2.26454 MYR
50 MRU5.66135 MYR
100 MRU11.32270 MYR
250 MRU28.30675 MYR
500 MRU56.61350 MYR
1000 MRU113.22700 MYR
2000 MRU226.45400 MYR
5000 MRU566.13500 MYR
10000 MRU1,132.27000 MYR