5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MRU to MYR at the real exchange rate

5000 mru
615.24 myr

1.00000 MRU = 0.12305 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:8 UTC
MRU to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MRU0.12305 MYR
5 MRU0.61523 MYR
10 MRU1.23047 MYR
20 MRU2.46094 MYR
50 MRU6.15235 MYR
100 MRU12.30470 MYR
250 MRU30.76175 MYR
500 MRU61.52350 MYR
1000 MRU123.04700 MYR
2000 MRU246.09400 MYR
5000 MRU615.23500 MYR
10000 MRU1230.47000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MYR8.12698 MRU
5 MYR40.63490 MRU
10 MYR81.26980 MRU
20 MYR162.53960 MRU
50 MYR406.34900 MRU
100 MYR812.69800 MRU
250 MYR2031.74500 MRU
500 MYR4063.49000 MRU
1000 MYR8126.98000 MRU
2000 MYR16253.96000 MRU
5000 MYR40634.90000 MRU
10000 MYR81269.80000 MRU