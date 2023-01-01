500 Malaysian ringgits to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert MYR to MRU at the real exchange rate

500 myr
4,023.56 mru

1.00000 MYR = 8.04713 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86761.0485587.27871.436831.659230.965118.9789
1GBP1.152611.2085100.5931.656011.912331.1123821.874
1USD0.95370.827472183.23751.37031.58240.9203518.1001
1INR0.01145760.00994110.012013810.01646250.01901070.01105690.217451

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MYR8.04713 MRU
5 MYR40.23565 MRU
10 MYR80.47130 MRU
20 MYR160.94260 MRU
50 MYR402.35650 MRU
100 MYR804.71300 MRU
250 MYR2011.78250 MRU
500 MYR4023.56500 MRU
1000 MYR8047.13000 MRU
2000 MYR16094.26000 MRU
5000 MYR40235.65000 MRU
10000 MYR80471.30000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MRU0.12427 MYR
5 MRU0.62134 MYR
10 MRU1.24268 MYR
20 MRU2.48536 MYR
50 MRU6.21340 MYR
100 MRU12.42680 MYR
250 MRU31.06700 MYR
500 MRU62.13400 MYR
1000 MRU124.26800 MYR
2000 MRU248.53600 MYR
5000 MRU621.34000 MYR
10000 MRU1242.68000 MYR