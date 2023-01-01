10 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MRU to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 mru
1.90 cny

1.00000 MRU = 0.19014 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:26 UTC
MRU to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MRU0.19014 CNY
5 MRU0.95071 CNY
10 MRU1.90143 CNY
20 MRU3.80286 CNY
50 MRU9.50715 CNY
100 MRU19.01430 CNY
250 MRU47.53575 CNY
500 MRU95.07150 CNY
1000 MRU190.14300 CNY
2000 MRU380.28600 CNY
5000 MRU950.71500 CNY
10000 MRU1901.43000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CNY5.25919 MRU
5 CNY26.29595 MRU
10 CNY52.59190 MRU
20 CNY105.18380 MRU
50 CNY262.95950 MRU
100 CNY525.91900 MRU
250 CNY1314.79750 MRU
500 CNY2629.59500 MRU
1000 CNY5259.19000 MRU
2000 CNY10518.38000 MRU
5000 CNY26295.95000 MRU
10000 CNY52591.90000 MRU