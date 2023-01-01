Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert CNY to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
5371.68 mru

1.00000 CNY = 5.37168 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CNY5.37168 MRU
5 CNY26.85840 MRU
10 CNY53.71680 MRU
20 CNY107.43360 MRU
50 CNY268.58400 MRU
100 CNY537.16800 MRU
250 CNY1342.92000 MRU
500 CNY2685.84000 MRU
1000 CNY5371.68000 MRU
2000 CNY10743.36000 MRU
5000 CNY26858.40000 MRU
10000 CNY53716.80000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MRU0.18616 CNY
5 MRU0.93080 CNY
10 MRU1.86161 CNY
20 MRU3.72322 CNY
50 MRU9.30805 CNY
100 MRU18.61610 CNY
250 MRU46.54025 CNY
500 MRU93.08050 CNY
1000 MRU186.16100 CNY
2000 MRU372.32200 CNY
5000 MRU930.80500 CNY
10000 MRU1861.61000 CNY