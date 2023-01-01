Canadian dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert CAD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
29069.30 mru

1.00000 CAD = 29.06930 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.088190.5681.495381.676060.9645518.787
1 GBP1.1428611.2437103.5191.709221.915741.1023421.4736
1 USD0.919050.804052183.2351.37431.540360.8864517.2659
1 INR0.01104140.009660030.012014210.01651110.01850610.010650.207436

How to convert Canadian dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CAD29.06930 MRU
5 CAD145.34650 MRU
10 CAD290.69300 MRU
20 CAD581.38600 MRU
50 CAD1453.46500 MRU
100 CAD2906.93000 MRU
250 CAD7267.32500 MRU
500 CAD14534.65000 MRU
1000 CAD29069.30000 MRU
2000 CAD58138.60000 MRU
5000 CAD145346.50000 MRU
10000 CAD290693.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Canadian Dollar
1 MRU0.03440 CAD
5 MRU0.17200 CAD
10 MRU0.34401 CAD
20 MRU0.68801 CAD
50 MRU1.72003 CAD
100 MRU3.44005 CAD
250 MRU8.60013 CAD
500 MRU17.20025 CAD
1000 MRU34.40050 CAD
2000 MRU68.80100 CAD
5000 MRU172.00250 CAD
10000 MRU344.00500 CAD