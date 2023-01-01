1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert CNY to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
5,513.32 mru

1.00000 CNY = 5.51332 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CNY5.51332 MRU
5 CNY27.56660 MRU
10 CNY55.13320 MRU
20 CNY110.26640 MRU
50 CNY275.66600 MRU
100 CNY551.33200 MRU
250 CNY1378.33000 MRU
500 CNY2756.66000 MRU
1000 CNY5513.32000 MRU
2000 CNY11026.64000 MRU
5000 CNY27566.60000 MRU
10000 CNY55133.20000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MRU0.18138 CNY
5 MRU0.90690 CNY
10 MRU1.81379 CNY
20 MRU3.62758 CNY
50 MRU9.06895 CNY
100 MRU18.13790 CNY
250 MRU45.34475 CNY
500 MRU90.68950 CNY
1000 MRU181.37900 CNY
2000 MRU362.75800 CNY
5000 MRU906.89500 CNY
10000 MRU1813.79000 CNY