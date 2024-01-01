British pounds sterling to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert GBP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
50,664.90 mru

1.000 GBP = 50.66 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:24
Wise

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GBP50.66490 MRU
5 GBP253.32450 MRU
10 GBP506.64900 MRU
20 GBP1,013.29800 MRU
50 GBP2,533.24500 MRU
100 GBP5,066.49000 MRU
250 GBP12,666.22500 MRU
500 GBP25,332.45000 MRU
1000 GBP50,664.90000 MRU
2000 GBP101,329.80000 MRU
5000 GBP253,324.50000 MRU
10000 GBP506,649.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / British Pound Sterling
1 MRU0.01974 GBP
5 MRU0.09869 GBP
10 MRU0.19738 GBP
20 MRU0.39475 GBP
50 MRU0.98688 GBP
100 MRU1.97375 GBP
250 MRU4.93438 GBP
500 MRU9.86875 GBP
1000 MRU19.73750 GBP
2000 MRU39.47500 GBP
5000 MRU98.68750 GBP
10000 MRU197.37500 GBP