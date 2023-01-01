50 Mauritanian ouguiyas to British pounds sterling

Convert MRU to GBP at the real exchange rate

50 mru
0.99 gbp

1.00000 MRU = 0.01984 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / British Pound Sterling
1 MRU0.01984 GBP
5 MRU0.09919 GBP
10 MRU0.19838 GBP
20 MRU0.39676 GBP
50 MRU0.99191 GBP
100 MRU1.98381 GBP
250 MRU4.95953 GBP
500 MRU9.91905 GBP
1000 MRU19.83810 GBP
2000 MRU39.67620 GBP
5000 MRU99.19050 GBP
10000 MRU198.38100 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GBP50.40800 MRU
5 GBP252.04000 MRU
10 GBP504.08000 MRU
20 GBP1008.16000 MRU
50 GBP2520.40000 MRU
100 GBP5040.80000 MRU
250 GBP12602.00000 MRU
500 GBP25204.00000 MRU
1000 GBP50408.00000 MRU
2000 GBP100816.00000 MRU
5000 GBP252040.00000 MRU
10000 GBP504080.00000 MRU