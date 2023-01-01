50 Mauritanian ouguiyas to British pounds sterling

Convert MRU to GBP at the real exchange rate

50 mru
1.09 gbp

1.00000 MRU = 0.02175 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:38 UTC
MRU to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / British Pound Sterling
1 MRU0.02175 GBP
5 MRU0.10873 GBP
10 MRU0.21745 GBP
20 MRU0.43491 GBP
50 MRU1.08726 GBP
100 MRU2.17453 GBP
250 MRU5.43633 GBP
500 MRU10.87265 GBP
1000 MRU21.74530 GBP
2000 MRU43.49060 GBP
5000 MRU108.72650 GBP
10000 MRU217.45300 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GBP45.98700 MRU
5 GBP229.93500 MRU
10 GBP459.87000 MRU
20 GBP919.74000 MRU
50 GBP2299.35000 MRU
100 GBP4598.70000 MRU
250 GBP11496.75000 MRU
500 GBP22993.50000 MRU
1000 GBP45987.00000 MRU
2000 GBP91974.00000 MRU
5000 GBP229935.00000 MRU
10000 GBP459870.00000 MRU