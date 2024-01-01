Brazilian reais to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BRL to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
7,918.49 mru

1.000 BRL = 7.918 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BRL7.91849 MRU
5 BRL39.59245 MRU
10 BRL79.18490 MRU
20 BRL158.36980 MRU
50 BRL395.92450 MRU
100 BRL791.84900 MRU
250 BRL1,979.62250 MRU
500 BRL3,959.24500 MRU
1000 BRL7,918.49000 MRU
2000 BRL15,836.98000 MRU
5000 BRL39,592.45000 MRU
10000 BRL79,184.90000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Brazilian Real
1 MRU0.12629 BRL
5 MRU0.63144 BRL
10 MRU1.26287 BRL
20 MRU2.52574 BRL
50 MRU6.31435 BRL
100 MRU12.62870 BRL
250 MRU31.57175 BRL
500 MRU63.14350 BRL
1000 MRU126.28700 BRL
2000 MRU252.57400 BRL
5000 MRU631.43500 BRL
10000 MRU1,262.87000 BRL