500 Brazilian reais to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert BRL to MRU at the real exchange rate

500 brl
3,600.90 mru

R$1.000 BRL = UM7.202 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BRL to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.29747.7870
Low6.89646.8964
Average7.08657.2979
Change-1.03%-6.70%
1 BRL to MRU stats

The performance of BRL to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2974 and a 30 day low of 6.8964. This means the 30 day average was 7.0865. The change for BRL to MRU was -1.03.

The performance of BRL to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.7870 and a 90 day low of 6.8964. This means the 90 day average was 7.2979. The change for BRL to MRU was -6.70.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

How to convert Brazilian reais to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BRL7.20179 MRU
5 BRL36.00895 MRU
10 BRL72.01790 MRU
20 BRL144.03580 MRU
50 BRL360.08950 MRU
100 BRL720.17900 MRU
250 BRL1,800.44750 MRU
500 BRL3,600.89500 MRU
1000 BRL7,201.79000 MRU
2000 BRL14,403.58000 MRU
5000 BRL36,008.95000 MRU
10000 BRL72,017.90000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Brazilian Real
1 MRU0.13885 BRL
5 MRU0.69427 BRL
10 MRU1.38854 BRL
20 MRU2.77708 BRL
50 MRU6.94270 BRL
100 MRU13.88540 BRL
250 MRU34.71350 BRL
500 MRU69.42700 BRL
1000 MRU138.85400 BRL
2000 MRU277.70800 BRL
5000 MRU694.27000 BRL
10000 MRU1,388.54000 BRL