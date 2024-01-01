Australian dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert AUD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
26,014.70 mru

1.000 AUD = 26.01 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:28
How to convert Australian dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AUD26.01470 MRU
5 AUD130.07350 MRU
10 AUD260.14700 MRU
20 AUD520.29400 MRU
50 AUD1,300.73500 MRU
100 AUD2,601.47000 MRU
250 AUD6,503.67500 MRU
500 AUD13,007.35000 MRU
1000 AUD26,014.70000 MRU
2000 AUD52,029.40000 MRU
5000 AUD130,073.50000 MRU
10000 AUD260,147.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Australian Dollar
1 MRU0.03844 AUD
5 MRU0.19220 AUD
10 MRU0.38440 AUD
20 MRU0.76880 AUD
50 MRU1.92199 AUD
100 MRU3.84398 AUD
250 MRU9.60995 AUD
500 MRU19.21990 AUD
1000 MRU38.43980 AUD
2000 MRU76.87960 AUD
5000 MRU192.19900 AUD
10000 MRU384.39800 AUD