100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Australian dollars

Convert MRU to AUD at the real exchange rate

100 mru
3.78 aud

1.00000 MRU = 0.03777 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Australian Dollar
1 MRU0.03777 AUD
5 MRU0.18886 AUD
10 MRU0.37771 AUD
20 MRU0.75543 AUD
50 MRU1.88857 AUD
100 MRU3.77713 AUD
250 MRU9.44283 AUD
500 MRU18.88565 AUD
1000 MRU37.77130 AUD
2000 MRU75.54260 AUD
5000 MRU188.85650 AUD
10000 MRU377.71300 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AUD26.47510 MRU
5 AUD132.37550 MRU
10 AUD264.75100 MRU
20 AUD529.50200 MRU
50 AUD1323.75500 MRU
100 AUD2647.51000 MRU
250 AUD6618.77500 MRU
500 AUD13237.55000 MRU
1000 AUD26475.10000 MRU
2000 AUD52950.20000 MRU
5000 AUD132375.50000 MRU
10000 AUD264751.00000 MRU