Japanese yen to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert JPY to MRU at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
2,634.12 mru

1.000 JPY = 0.2634 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Loading

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mauritanian Ouguiya
100 JPY26.34120 MRU
1000 JPY263.41200 MRU
1500 JPY395.11800 MRU
2000 JPY526.82400 MRU
3000 JPY790.23600 MRU
5000 JPY1,317.06000 MRU
5400 JPY1,422.42480 MRU
10000 JPY2,634.12000 MRU
15000 JPY3,951.18000 MRU
20000 JPY5,268.24000 MRU
25000 JPY6,585.30000 MRU
30000 JPY7,902.36000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Japanese Yen
1 MRU3.79633 JPY
5 MRU18.98165 JPY
10 MRU37.96330 JPY
20 MRU75.92660 JPY
50 MRU189.81650 JPY
100 MRU379.63300 JPY
250 MRU949.08250 JPY
500 MRU1,898.16500 JPY
1000 MRU3,796.33000 JPY
2000 MRU7,592.66000 JPY
5000 MRU18,981.65000 JPY
10000 MRU37,963.30000 JPY