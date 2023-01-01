10 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Singapore dollars

Convert MRU to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 mru
0.34 sgd

1.00000 MRU = 0.03362 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Singapore Dollar
1 MRU0.03362 SGD
5 MRU0.16811 SGD
10 MRU0.33622 SGD
20 MRU0.67244 SGD
50 MRU1.68110 SGD
100 MRU3.36220 SGD
250 MRU8.40550 SGD
500 MRU16.81100 SGD
1000 MRU33.62200 SGD
2000 MRU67.24400 SGD
5000 MRU168.11000 SGD
10000 MRU336.22000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SGD29.74250 MRU
5 SGD148.71250 MRU
10 SGD297.42500 MRU
20 SGD594.85000 MRU
50 SGD1487.12500 MRU
100 SGD2974.25000 MRU
250 SGD7435.62500 MRU
500 SGD14871.25000 MRU
1000 SGD29742.50000 MRU
2000 SGD59485.00000 MRU
5000 SGD148712.50000 MRU
10000 SGD297425.00000 MRU