Chinese yuan rmb to Czech korunas today

Convert CNY to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
3,242.62 czk

1.000 CNY = 3.243 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8231.3590.9220.7881.53483.2051.344
1 HKD0.12810.1740.1180.1010.19610.6350.172
1 CAD0.7365.75610.6790.581.12961.2190.989
1 EUR1.0848.4821.47410.8551.66390.2071.457

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CNY3.24262 CZK
5 CNY16.21310 CZK
10 CNY32.42620 CZK
20 CNY64.85240 CZK
50 CNY162.13100 CZK
100 CNY324.26200 CZK
250 CNY810.65500 CZK
500 CNY1,621.31000 CZK
1000 CNY3,242.62000 CZK
2000 CNY6,485.24000 CZK
5000 CNY16,213.10000 CZK
10000 CNY32,426.20000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CZK0.30839 CNY
5 CZK1.54196 CNY
10 CZK3.08392 CNY
20 CZK6.16784 CNY
50 CZK15.41960 CNY
100 CZK30.83920 CNY
250 CZK77.09800 CNY
500 CZK154.19600 CNY
1000 CZK308.39200 CNY
2000 CZK616.78400 CNY
5000 CZK1,541.96000 CNY
10000 CZK3,083.92000 CNY