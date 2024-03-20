Hong Kong dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert HKD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
2,968.17 czk

1.000 HKD = 2.968 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.530.921.35583.201
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.558
1 GBP1.2729.15711.7091.9471.1711.724105.832
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00861.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
100 HKD296.81700 CZK
200 HKD593.63400 CZK
300 HKD890.45100 CZK
500 HKD1,484.08500 CZK
1000 HKD2,968.17000 CZK
2000 HKD5,936.34000 CZK
2500 HKD7,420.42500 CZK
3000 HKD8,904.51000 CZK
4000 HKD11,872.68000 CZK
5000 HKD14,840.85000 CZK
10000 HKD29,681.70000 CZK
20000 HKD59,363.40000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CZK0.33691 HKD
5 CZK1.68454 HKD
10 CZK3.36908 HKD
20 CZK6.73816 HKD
50 CZK16.84540 HKD
100 CZK33.69080 HKD
250 CZK84.22700 HKD
500 CZK168.45400 HKD
1000 CZK336.90800 HKD
2000 CZK673.81600 HKD
5000 CZK1,684.54000 HKD
10000 CZK3,369.08000 HKD