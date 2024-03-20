Hungarian forints to Czech korunas today
Convert HUF to CZK at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Czech Republic Koruna
|2000 HUF
|127.83520 CZK
|5000 HUF
|319.58800 CZK
|10000 HUF
|639.17600 CZK
|15000 HUF
|958.76400 CZK
|20000 HUF
|1,278.35200 CZK
|30000 HUF
|1,917.52800 CZK
|40000 HUF
|2,556.70400 CZK
|50000 HUF
|3,195.88000 CZK
|60000 HUF
|3,835.05600 CZK
|100000 HUF
|6,391.76000 CZK
|150000 HUF
|9,587.64000 CZK
|200000 HUF
|12,783.52000 CZK
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Hungarian Forint
|1 CZK
|15.64510 HUF
|5 CZK
|78.22550 HUF
|10 CZK
|156.45100 HUF
|20 CZK
|312.90200 HUF
|50 CZK
|782.25500 HUF
|100 CZK
|1,564.51000 HUF
|250 CZK
|3,911.27500 HUF
|500 CZK
|7,822.55000 HUF
|1000 CZK
|15,645.10000 HUF
|2000 CZK
|31,290.20000 HUF
|5000 CZK
|78,225.50000 HUF
|10000 CZK
|156,451.00000 HUF