Indonesian rupiahs to Czech korunas today

Convert IDR to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
1,469.56 czk

1.000 IDR = 0.001470 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.1090.9171.341.521.3490.7837.823
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.094
1 EUR1.09190.67611.4621.6591.4720.8548.536
1 SGD0.74662.0330.68411.1351.0070.5845.839

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Czech Republic Koruna
1 IDR0.00147 CZK
5 IDR0.00735 CZK
10 IDR0.01470 CZK
20 IDR0.02939 CZK
50 IDR0.07348 CZK
100 IDR0.14696 CZK
250 IDR0.36739 CZK
500 IDR0.73478 CZK
1000 IDR1.46956 CZK
2000 IDR2.93912 CZK
5000 IDR7.34780 CZK
10000 IDR14.69560 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CZK680.47400 IDR
5 CZK3,402.37000 IDR
10 CZK6,804.74000 IDR
20 CZK13,609.48000 IDR
50 CZK34,023.70000 IDR
100 CZK68,047.40000 IDR
250 CZK170,118.50000 IDR
500 CZK340,237.00000 IDR
1000 CZK680,474.00000 IDR
2000 CZK1,360,948.00000 IDR
5000 CZK3,402,370.00000 IDR
10000 CZK6,804,740.00000 IDR