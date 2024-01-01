20 Indonesian rupiahs to Czech korunas

Convert IDR to CZK at the real exchange rate

20 idr
0.03 czk

Rp1.000 IDR = Kč0.001464 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:38
IDR to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CZK
1 IDR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0015
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00150.0014
Change2.24%5.31%
1 IDR to CZK stats

The performance of IDR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for IDR to CZK was 2.24.

The performance of IDR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0015 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0014. The change for IDR to CZK was 5.31.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Czech Republic Koruna
1 IDR0.00146 CZK
5 IDR0.00732 CZK
10 IDR0.01464 CZK
20 IDR0.02929 CZK
50 IDR0.07322 CZK
100 IDR0.14643 CZK
250 IDR0.36609 CZK
500 IDR0.73217 CZK
1000 IDR1.46434 CZK
2000 IDR2.92868 CZK
5000 IDR7.32170 CZK
10000 IDR14.64340 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CZK682.90300 IDR
5 CZK3,414.51500 IDR
10 CZK6,829.03000 IDR
20 CZK13,658.06000 IDR
50 CZK34,145.15000 IDR
100 CZK68,290.30000 IDR
250 CZK170,725.75000 IDR
500 CZK341,451.50000 IDR
1000 CZK682,903.00000 IDR
2000 CZK1,365,806.00000 IDR
5000 CZK3,414,515.00000 IDR
10000 CZK6,829,030.00000 IDR